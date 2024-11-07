Disrupt-X And Al-Khaleej Computers Forge Alliance To Enhance Iot And Facility Management Solutions In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faisal Albulaihid, Business Development Associate at Al-Khaleej (left), Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X and Thamer Albulaihid, CEO of Al-Khaleej

This collaboration brings tailored IoT and facility management solutions to Saudi Arabia, helping industries enhance efficiency and embrace digital change.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2024

Disrupt-X , a pioneering tech company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Al-Khaleej Computers and Electronic Systems, a premier IT service provider in the Arabian Gulf region. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the digital landscape in Saudi Arabia by delivering advanced IoT and facility management solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries.

Under this partnership, Al-Khaleej will integrate Disrupt-X's digital platforms-the ALEF IoT platform and Facilitrol-X , a facility management platform-into its own service offerings, providing these advanced solutions under its esteemed brand. By incorporating these technologies, Al-Khaleej enhances its portfolio, empowering clients to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth in an increasingly digital world.

"Partnering with Al-Khaleej allows us to extend our reach and make a meaningful impact on businesses seeking advanced IoT and facility management solutions," commented Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. "Their dedication to innovation and deep understanding of the local market make them an ideal partner in our mission to empower businesses across the region."

"At Al-Khaleej, we are excited to embark on this new chapter by partnering with Disrupt X as we embrace emerging technologies such as AI, digital twins, and IoT,” stated Thamer Albulaihid, CEO of Al-Khaleej.“Since our founding in 1979, 45 years ago, we have been committed to delivering innovative ITC solutions to our country of Saudi Arabia. We understand that IoT is the critical first step in gathering the vast amounts of data needed to power the technologies of the future. This is the beginning of a new journey for Al-Khaleej, one that positions us to lead the next 45 years of technological advancement, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and driving the transformation toward smarter cities and a more connected future."

For Saudi businesses seeking to enhance efficiency and competitiveness, the ALEF IoT platform delivers a powerful solution by connecting devices and providing real-time operational insights. The platform's advanced features help in cutting costs and improving productivity, while informed decision-making becomes a standard practice. The Facilitrol-X facility management platform adds value by optimizing facility operations, reducing downtime, and supporting environmental sustainability efforts. Together, these platforms offer a strategic advantage to Saudi companies aiming to excel in an increasingly digital economy.

This alliance aims to deliver IoT and facility management solutions to governmental bodies and private enterprises, contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia's technological innovation and economic development objectives. By offering comprehensive solutions that address specific industry challenges, the partnership endeavors to drive efficiency, foster innovation, and support the kingdom's economic growth.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, founded in 2018, is a leading tech company based in Dubai. Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in both the Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management through their premier platform, ALEF. They specialize in engineering versatile solutions that cater to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is the ALEF Platform, which includes Mobile Applications designed to streamline operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. The platform also incorporates a digital twin for data visualization, allowing users to gain real-time insights and make data-driven decisions with enhanced clarity. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has integrated a LoRaWAN® Network Server into their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT and facility management solutions.

Please visit:

More on Al-Khaleej Computers and Electronic Systems:

Established in 1979, Al-Khaleej Computers and Electronic Systems is a prominent information technology (IT) company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With over four decades of experience, the company has significantly contributed to the development and modernization of the IT sector in the region. Al-Khaleej offers comprehensive IT solutions to a diverse range of industries, including government, finance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications.

Known for its reliability, innovation, and customer-centric approach, Al-Khaleej stands as a leading IT solutions provider in Saudi Arabia. By delivering tailored technology solutions and maintaining strong partnerships with industry leaders, the company continues to support the digital transformation and growth of businesses and organizations across the region.

For more information, please visit:



