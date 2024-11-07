Russian Army Suffers 1,400 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
11/7/2024 2:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 704,300 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 7, 2024, including 1,400 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,224 Russian tanks (including ten in the past 24 hours), 18,612 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 20,194 (+24) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, 996 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,631 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,408 (+42) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,411 (+78) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,596 (+8) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
