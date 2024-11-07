Russian Army Suffers 1,400 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 704,300 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 7, 2024, including 1,400 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,224 Russian tanks (including ten in the past 24 hours), 18,612 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 20,194 (+24) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, 996 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,631 missiles. The Russian also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,408 (+42) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,411 (+78) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,596 (+8) pieces of special equipment.

