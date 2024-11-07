Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Ink designed for apparel, garment, textile, household, and display applications is digital textile printing ink. Durability, excellent color saturation, and superior picture quality are attributes of digitally printed clothes. Moreover, digitally printed garments are gaining popularity in India due to a growth in the advertising of personalized garments, such as T-shirts, on social platforms, driving the adoption of digital textile inks for garment applications. The demand for luxurious home textile items is rising in Asia-emerging Pacific nations, which is expected to increase the market for digital textile inks .

Market Dynamics Increase in Demand for 3D Printing Technology to Drive the Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

The widespread adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing, medical, industrial, and sociocultural sectors has made it a successful commercial technology. Fashion designers are experimenting with T-shirts, shoes, and skirts that are 3D-printed. Additionally, several businesses are printing consumer-grade, custom-fit eyewear. Thus, developments in 3D printing technology and an increase in the use of digital textile inks in 3D printing are expected to drive the growth of the global market in the near future.

Technology Advancements to Provide Opportunities for the Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

In the coming years, manufacturers will focus on reducing the price of UV-curable inks. Manufacturers are adopting cutting-edge technologies like H-UV, LE-UV, and LED-UV, which are anticipated to fuel the UV LED inks market expansion. However, these methods have a high starting cost due to the difficulties of identifying new formulation raw ingredients. In contrast, the UV curable inks segment is predicted to increase significantly due to technological advancements and numerous advantages over conventional printing processes. Such research and development provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global digital textile printing inks market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Europe is segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Italy, Spain, and France are the leading textile-producing nations in Europe. Europe captured the largest market share in 2021, both in terms of volume and revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This results from the region's significant companies and well-established textile and garment industries.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 995 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. Asia-Pacific is investigated. Asia-Pacific consists of China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Increased demand for printed home textiles in countries like India and China is expected to contribute to market expansion. Additionally, a shift in consumer preference from plain to printed clothes in the region, particularly in countries such as India, increases demand for digital textile printing ink. Due to significant textile manufacturers in China, India, and South Korea, Asia-Pacific is one of the world's largest textile markets.

North America is the third largest region. In North America, sportswear and fashion industries are driving demand for digital textile printing ink. The reliance of U.S. garment makers on Asia-Pacific nations for textile raw materials, such as yarn, fabrics, and some essential chemicals, dramatically contributes to the expansion of the market.

Key Highlights

The global digital textile printing inks market was valued at USD 1390 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3795 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Depending on the type, the global digital textile printing inks market is classified into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, and pigment. The sublimation segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the global digital textile printing inks market is fragmented into clothing/garments, household, technical textiles, and display & others. The clothing/garments segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

BASF SEDover CorporationThe DyStar GroupZhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co. Ltd.Huntsman CorporationKornit Digital Limited (Kornit)Sensient Technologies CorporationSawgrass TechnologiesSPGPrints B.V.Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (Lanyu Digital)AM PrintexDigitex India Inc.APV Engineered CoatingsEastern Marking Machine Corp.T&K Toka CorporationLeibinger Group Recent Developments



September 2022 - BASF, for the first time, offers neopentyl glycol (NPG) and propionic acid (PA) with a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF)1 of zero2. Produced at BASF's Ludwigshafen Verbund site, in Germany, the products are available globally as "NPG ZeroPCF" and "PA ZeroPCF." BASF achieves zero PCF for NPG and PA by using renewable raw materials in its unique Verbund production system via its biomass balance (BMB) approach. For NPG, BASF additionally uses renewable energy for production.

September 2022 - The novel dehydration catalyst CircleStarTM from BASF is designed to treat renewable feedstocks. A 99.5% selectivity is achieved for the ethanol-to-ethylene (E2E) conversion by the unique star-shaped catalyst. CircleStarTM helps to reduce the carbon footprint in the bio-ethylene value chain for products ranging from jet fuel to plastics by more than 10% while maintaining the same performance by operating at a temperature that is more than 25°C lower than conventional processes.

July 2022 – Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS") , a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of its new technologically-advanced dispenser for hydrogen and its first-ever four-nozzle Wayne HelixTM compressed natural gas ("CNG") fuel dispenser in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. July 2022 – Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of multiple fuel dispenser models, a new point-of-sale (POS) system and a next-generation automatic tank gauge (ATG) console.

