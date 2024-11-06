Deep Fryer Market With Top Booming Companies At A CAGR Of 3.0% By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global deep fryer size was $487.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $612.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.Expansion of HORECA is anticipated to create high demand for deep fryers; however, taking long term view availability of substitute products such as air fryers, is estimated to dissuade the market growth in the upcoming years.Request Sample Report:Frying is one of the most popular process of cooking food. Deep frying cooks food faster, more even, and imparts tenderness. As a result. a large economical potential lies in development of improved and innovative deep fryers. New frying technology is evolving that includes improving oil quality, reusing oil, and process automation.Rapid growth of the food service industry is expected to provide major impetus to the growth of the global deep fryer market. Hectic lifestyles have resulted in changing of consumers eating habits. As a result, HORECA industry have seen widespread expansion across both developing and developed regions. Some of the appetizers including but not limited to French fries, cheese fritters, onion rings, fried fish sticks, mozzarella sticks, scotch eggs, fried chicken tenders & cutlets, potato chips, fried zucchini disks, banana & pineapple fritters and doughnuts are deep fried. Wide acceptance of such appetizers has created high demand for deep fryers, especially in commercial applications. In addition, increase in experimentation & innovations in varieties of cuisines coupled with growth in the gastronomy industry augments the deep fryer market expansion in the upcoming years.Connect to Analyst:Online distribution is one of the fast-emerging distribution channels in the deep fryer market. Consumers prefer online platforms due to ease of accessibility and convenience. This platform offers a number of discounts on online purchase to attract more customers. Emergence of advanced technology fosters the growth of online business worldwide. Online sales of deep fryers is projected to contribute to the revenue of the manufacturers operating in the market. As a result, players in the residential deep fryer market are increasingly collaborating with e-commerce sites to improve their market presenceThe global deep fryer market is segmented into end use, distribution channel and region. Based on end use, the global market is studied across residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEASome of the key players operating in the deep fryer market includes AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, Fagor Industrial, Groupe SEB, Henny Penny, Newell Brands, Taurus Group, TTK Prestige Ltd., Welbilt, Inc. among others.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Saw Palmetto Berries MarketGlobal Textured Protein MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

