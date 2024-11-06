ECA Business Energy Confirm That Rapid Repair Network USE ONLY 40% Of The Carbon Footprint Of Traditional Bodyshops.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rapid Repair partner with a number of the leading insurance companies and large fleets, performing sameday mobile bodyshop repairs with a scope of upto 4 panels and a bolt-on parts replacement service throughout the UK.

Rapid Repair Network Revolutionises Vehicle Repairs with an Eco-Friendly Mobile Service and this news will be undoubtedly be seen as a gamechanger for insurance and fleet companies across the country.

Steve Silverwood from ECA Business commented 'Our final report demonstrating Rapid Repair Network only use 40% of the carbon footprint of a bodyshop on a 'like for like' repair is astonishing, this approach is certainly an attractive option from a carbon reduction perspective where appropriate.'

Rapid Repair Network is transforming vehicle repair standards with an innovative, eco-conscious approach that prioritizes customer convenience and environmental responsibility. As the only PAS 2060-certified and BSI10125-accredited mobile repair business, Rapid Repair Network stands out in the industry by delivering sustainable, high-quality repairs with a reduced carbon footprint.

Environmentally conscious consumers can enjoy rapid repairs that are aligned with sustainable values. Equipped with advanced tools and technology, Rapid Repair Network's highly trained IMI-accredited technicians can handle a wide range of on-site repairs, reducing the need for additional trips and minimizing energy consumption. This reduction demonstrates that exceptional service and environmental commitment can go hand in hand.

"Our sustainability pledge extends beyond our mobile operations," said Matthew Stansfield, Head of Commercial for Rapid Repair Network. "We work with eco-friendly suppliers, utilize water-based paints and environmentally safe materials, and actively measure and offset our emissions. Every aspect of our service is built to uphold our commitment to the planet."

Key to this sustainability model are Rapid Repair Network's self-powered repair vans , equipped with cutting-edge battery technology that generates sufficient energy for up to two days of repairs with just 30 minutes of driving. This allows technicians to operate independently without reliance on external power sources, further reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality.

As a carbon-neutral business, Rapid Repair Network actively assesses its operations to identify and implement strategies that reduce environmental impact. The company also educates its customers on the importance of eco-friendly repair solutions and the benefits of choosing mobile services over traditional bodyshop repairs.

Rapid Repair Network's sustainable approach resonates with an increasing number of customers seeking environmentally responsible options. With high scores in customer satisfaction (CSI) and key performance indicators (KPIs), the company continues to lead the way in responsible automotive repair.

By setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the vehicle repair process, Rapid Repair Network is paving the way toward a more eco-friendly automotive industry-one mobile repair at a time.