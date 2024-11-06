Meet Smithers: An AI Solution For Small Business Owners Facing A New Year Of Uncertainty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation approaches a highly anticipated election season and global tensions continue to rise, many small business owners (SBOs) in the United States are feeling apprehensive about the year ahead. With economic volatility, shifting consumer behaviors, and constant competition, SBOs are concerned about maintaining stability with existing customers while trying to attract new business. This period of uncertainty has magnified the pressure to adapt quickly, using every tool available to uncover new revenue opportunities without overextending precious resources

Meet Smithers -a patent-pending AI product from Answer Sales Calls Inc. -designed to empower small business owners to thrive amidst chaos by uncovering hidden opportunities within their customer relationship management (CRM) systems and leveraging technology to attract new leads.

Ready to elevate an entrepreneurial journey? Call us at (302) 691-9217 or schedule a FREE Conversion Catalyst Workshop today !

Enter Smithers AI, the Game-Changer for 2024

Meet Smithers, an advanced AI platform that alleviates anxieties by helping business owners uncover low-hanging fruit within their CRM data, automate routine outreach, and effortlessly generate fresh leads. Smithers is uniquely designed to support small business owners in navigating an unpredictable economy, providing robust AI solutions that make customer engagement both effective and efficient.

“Small business owners need tools that can not only stabilize their current customer base but also bring new opportunities to the table,” said Oz Brown, CEO of Meet Smithers.“With Smithers, our clients can leverage a full spectrum of AI-powered features that give them an edge during these challenging times.”



The Growing Role of AI in Supporting Small Businesses

AI is no longer reserved for large corporations. Small businesses are now turning to AI to support everything from customer outreach to personalized marketing. A report from the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council found that 60% of small businesses have started exploring AI to improve their operations. However, one major barrier has been finding accessible, user-friendly AI tools that don't require hefty investments in time or resources.

This is where Smithers excels. Designed with small business owners in mind, it's a tool that requires minimal setup and offers extensive automation, saving valuable time and delivering results quickly. With Smithers, SBOs can automate outreach calls, generate targeted email campaigns, produce engaging webinars, and even create social media content - all without needing a dedicated marketing team or advanced technical knowledge.



Key Features of Smithers AI for the New Year

Smithers boasts an array of features tailored to the unique needs of small business owners, each designed to deliver immediate impact with minimal effort:

.Outbound AI Calling: Automate outreach efforts by allowing an AI that sounds just like YOU or your best sales agent to contact stale leads or previous clients directly! The AI will help save time, energy, and cost from dialing and hearing the negatives before the positive phone conversation!

.AI-Generated Email Campaigns: Let Smithers craft personalized email communications effortlessly, ensuring each message resonates with its marketing list. The set up requires no time because it literally pulls information right from your existing web presence. It then tailors the message to match any previous interaction from existing customer base that's also within the list.

.AI Webinars for Automated Sales Pitches: Webinars are great sales magnets! But they take time to set up and host. What if AI could host webinars that run on autopilot, allowing coaches to showcase their expertise while engaging clients without additional effort.

.AI Avatars for Commercials: Commercials for ads are key to growing and scaling your lead acquisition. Creating them as a pain. Now AI can create captivating promotional videos using AI life-like avatars of you, or your company representative, making marketing accessible and affordable for all.

.AI Social Media Responder: One of the biggest challenges in managing social media campaigns is knowing how to respond to draw attention to your business and services. Now Smithers AI can enhance your online presence by showing you how to respond and engage with the audience on your social media.

.AI Bookings Page: Bookings have also got an upgrade as well! Your booking page can now allow clients to chat and learn more about services before booking appointments, streamlining the process and improving the overall customer experience.



“Smithers AI is designed to alleviate the burden of repetitive tasks, freeing business owners to focus on what they do best,” said Oz.“Our AI is here to provide real, measurable support to business owners as they enter a year filled with questions and potential changes.”



Smithers: A Practical Solution in an Uncertain Market

The team at Meet Smithers recognizes the importance of flexibility and cost-efficiency in today's climate. By offering affordable, advanced AI tools, Smithers makes it possible for business owners to compete in an increasingly digital landscape without large marketing budgets or time-consuming campaigns. It also opens doors for small business owners who have struggled to keep up with digital marketing trends by simplifying the process, enabling even those without extensive technical expertise to leverage powerful AI technology.

To learn more about how Smithers AI can help your business thrive, visit MeetSmithers and discover a smarter approach to customer engagement and lead generation.

Janelle Smithers

Answer Sales Calls LLC

+1 302-691-9217

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Myth Vs. Reality

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.