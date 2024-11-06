South Sudan Official Praises Kuwait For Aiding Afflicted Peoples Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The visiting South Sudan of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hon. Albino Akol Atak on Wednesday lauded the State of Kuwait's efforts for relieving nations in difficulties worldwide.

In a statement to KUNA as he emerged, along with an accompanying delegation, from a meeting with Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Khaled Al-Meghames, said the society has always been in the front of humanitarian associations that provide relief services in many countries. He expressed deep appreciation for the KRCS's efforts in supporting the African nations.

For his part, Al-Meghames welcomed the visiting South Sudan official who was briefed about the KRC efforts at the humanitarian level, locally and abroad.

The State of Kuwait's efforts to taper off the afflicted hardships affirms its adherence to its humanitarian principles and noble message, the KRCS chairman said, indicating that he discussed with the guest dispatch of relief aid to his country, where it is currently witnessing hard climatic conditions. (end)

