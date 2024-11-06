Chandrababu Congratulates Trump For Prez Poll Win, Hopes India-US Ties Will Strengthen Further

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Nov 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Donald on his victory in the US Presidential and hoped that India-US relations will strengthen further during his second term as President.

Chandrababu Naidu took to X to congratulate Trump as it became clear that the Party candidate has emerged victorious against Kamala Harris of the Party.

"I congratulate Mr Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections and wish him success as he prepares to lead his country forward. His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-US partnership," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president wrote.

He exuded confidence that with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, 'our two nations will further strengthen their ties and foster greater cooperation'.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh has also congratulated Donlad Trump on his electoral victory.

"My hearty congratulations to President-elect Mr Donald Trump for a historic triumph as he takes charge as the 47th President of the United States.”

Lokesh stated that this is a very special moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially West Godavari district, as J.D. Vance was elected Vice-President.

"The Second Lady designate, Usha Vance, has roots in AP. We're proud as people of AP Origin continue to make their mark in various spheres across the world," said Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Usha Chilukuri Vance is set to become the first Telugu second lady of the United States

J.D. Vance, 40, is an Ohio Senator who has transformed from a critic of Trump into his biggest supporter.

He married Indian-American lawyer Usha Vance in 2014, with a Hindu priest presiding over a separate ceremony. The couple has three children.

Donald Trump had previously served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

He had defeated Hillary Clinton to emerge victorious