CNAPP Market Grows 42 Percent In 2Q 2024 As Cloud Security Remains A Top Concern, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Multi-Cloud and AI-based Security Capabilities Drive to Nearly $700 M

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from

Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Cloud-Native Application Protection (CNAPP) market reached nearly $700 M in 2Q 2024, achieving an impressive 42 percent year-over-year growth. This acceleration reflects enterprises' focus on securing cloud workloads across development, deployment, and runtime phases as they scale multi-cloud operations and integrate AI-driven processes.

"The 42 percent growth of the CNAPP market in 2Q 2024 underscores the urgent need for comprehensive cloud security as enterprises scale multi-cloud and AI-driven operations," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Organizations are increasingly recognizing CNAPP's value, and we see ample opportunities for vendors to deliver integrated solutions and drive innovation in this expanding market," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the November 2024 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report:



Runtime security accounted for over half of the CNAPP market in 2Q 2024, underscoring the importance of real-time protection and monitoring as enterprises embrace the cloud.

Deployment security was the fastest-growing CNAPP sub-segment in 2Q 2024, representing about one-third of the market. Growth in this area reflects a strong demand for visibility and compliance solutions tailored for multi-cloud environments.

Palo Alto Networks sustained its revenue leadership in 2Q 2024, maintaining the top position for 22 consecutive quarters.

Wiz and CrowdStrike posted notable growth rates of 94 percent and 78 percent, respectively, in a tightening race for the number one revenue position. Increased vendor partnerships and AI-driven capabilities highlight an evolving CNAPP market, aiming to secure the entire lifecycle of cloud workloads across diverse environments.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report offers a complete industry overview of the CNAPP market from 2019 onwards. The report includes the following quarterly data tables:



Manufacturers' CNAPP revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America). CNAPP revenue by development, deployment, and runtime technologies.

The report includes the following annual data tables:



CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by region. CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by development, deployment, and runtime technologies.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit

.



SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED