MEXC Launches Upgraded Staking Event With 400% APR For APT Tokens

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 1, MEXC unveiled an enhanced fixed-term locked staking even , delivering even more rewarding opportunities for users. This upgraded initiative shortens the staking period while significantly boosting the annual percentage rate (APR) to an unprecedented 400%, offering participants greater flexibility and attractive returns.

On Oct. 21, MEXC launched a major collaboration event featuring a reward pool totaling 1.5 million USD . Users were invited to participate through fixed-term locked staking and futures trading to claim their share of this substantial prize. The event quickly garnered considerable widespread attention, with content creators actively promoting it worldwide. Related discussions attracted over a million views, sparking significant engagement. With the conclusion of the futures trading competitio , the platform is offering even greater rewards to both new and existing users by boosting returns on its fixed-term locked staking event. The updated details are as follows:



All users can earn a 100% APR by staking APT token for 7 days on MEXC, with a maximum of 500 APT tokens per user.

New users can enjoy an impressive 400% APR by staking APT tokens for 3 days, with a maximum limit of 200 APT tokens per user. The reward pool is limited, so first come, first served.



In addition to the fixed-term locked staking event, MEXC is offering a one-month, zero-fee promotion on APT futures tradin from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4. Additionally, zero-fee APT spot tradin will continue through Jan. 20, 2025, enabling users to maximize their returns. As these promotions unfold, MEXC will continue to bring even more exciting opportunities to investors. We look forward to everyone's active participation!

About Aptos

Aptos is a secure and reliable layer 1 blockchain built using Move programming language, designed to provide enhanced scalability, security, and usability, bringing decentralized assets into the daily lives of billions of users. APT is the native token of the Aptos ecosystem, essential for transaction fees, governance, and staking rewards.

Official Website | X | Telegram |Join the Aptos Event

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEX is dedicated to being“Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Known for its extensive selection of trending tokens, airdrop opportunities, and low fees, MEXC serves over 10 million users across 170+ countries. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, our advanced trading platform appeals to both new traders and seasoned investors alike. MEXC provides a seamless, secure, and rewarding gateway to the world of digital assets.

Official Website | | Telegra |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

