Introducing Janas Lynn Jackson, President Of Jan Jackson Productions, LLC.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janas Lynn Jackson is the president of Jan Jackson Productions, LLC, a leading public relations firm with expertise in speechwriting, script production, magazine articles, press releases, and commentaries. Janas has authored several publications and recently published various and has recently published a children's for ages 5-10 years called, "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky."As a seasoned professional, Janas has garnered extensive experience as a "ghostwriter" and communication advisor, offering her insights to top corporate executives, world-renowned motivational speakers, and non-profit organizations. Her community service is reflected in her leadership advisory roles with various nonprofit organizations, particularly in the areas of youth services, education, and the arts.Jackson Janas currently holds positions on the University of Memphis Advisory Board for the College of Arts and Sciences and the Board of Fontanelle Academy Early Childhood Development, serving the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland metro areas. Her academic background includes a Master of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal arts from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Notably, she was recognized among "Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges" during her college years.A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Janas Jackson has received numerous awards and recognition for her outstanding communication talents and contributions to community service.Janas Jackson's debut children's book, "Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky," is a heartfelt and empowering narrative that delicately captures the journey from shyness to self-assurance. The book serves as a compassionate acknowledgment of the feelings experienced by children grappling with shyness, offering them encouragement to embrace their uniqueness and discover their voices."Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky" is a literary endeavor; showing Jackson's commitment to uplifting and empowering the younger generation. Through this book, she extends a guiding hand to children, parents, teachers, and all those involved in nurturing the growth of our youth.About the Book:“Goodbye Shy, Hello Sky” is an inspiring and colorful story of a shy little girl named "Cassie" who learns to break through her clouds of shyness to find her voice, purpose, and confidence.

Richard Bard

Gnome Book Writing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.