Spotify Presents “Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24” to Empower and Cultivate Rising Local Talent

(MENAFN- Red Havas) 06 November, 2024 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, announces the launch of “Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24,” a residency dedicated to nurturing Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning music scene. The initiative showcases the Kingdom’s diverse musical genres and provides emerging homegrown artists with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed in the music industry.

Supporting Homegrown Artists on Their Journey

Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24 brings together a handpicked ensemble of four artists featured on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Arabia, renowned for jumpstarting the careers of budding talents and serving as a key discovery point for fans and industry professionals eager to find the next big star. The selected artists represent diverse musical styles and have demonstrated their ability to deeply connect with audiences and their commitment to advancing their musical careers. Throughout their residency, they will benefit from comprehensive support, expert mentorship, and a wealth of resources aimed at accelerating their growth and expanding their presence in the music scene.

Akshat Harbola, Spotify's Managing Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, remarks, “At Spotify, we are dedicated to empowering the next wave of creators through innovative initiatives and tools that enhance their discovery. The Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24 residency is specifically crafted to arm rising homegrown talent with everything they need to elevate their careers to new heights.”

“We are designing a curriculum that ignites creativity through stimulating networking opportunities, collaborative projects, and specialized masterclasses that cover the entire spectrum of a recording artist’s career, including exclusive studio sessions tailored for music production. This initiative underscores our deep commitment to fostering artistic creativity and supporting the rising community of homegrown artists. The richness of talent in Saudi Arabia is vast, and this residency offers a glimpse into the vibrant genres and sounds sprouting from the Kingdom.”

Residency Kickoff

The Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24 will kick off on November 6, 2024. The tracks collaborated on during the residency will be recorded at Merwas, the premier creative hub, which offers state-of-the-art facilities and expert guidance, creating a space for artists to bring their artistic visions to life. The collaborative singles will be released later this year.

Nada AlTuwaijri, CEO of Merwas, states, “At Merwas, we are committed to nurturing talent and providing artists with the tools and environment they need to unlock their creative potential. The Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24 initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting emerging talent in the Kingdom, region and beyond. We look forward to hearing the incredible music that will be produced during this residency and to being a part of their journey to success.”

Meet Fresh Finds Saudi: Class 2k24:

• BrownMusic: Merging Arabic and English lyrics with contemporary electronic experimental beats, BrownMusic pioneers a fresh, unique sound in the Arabic hip-hop scene.

• Grzzlee: As a versatile artist in hip-hop, Grzzlee fuses modern genres with deep cultural narratives, offering a distinctively rich sound.

• Kali-B: Kali-B is a rising star from Riyadh who fuses genres as a singer, songwriter, and producer. He captivatingly captures listeners with his unique and dynamic sound.

• Seera: This all-female Arabic psychedelic rock band masterfully combines ancient Middle Eastern influences with modern rock to create an immersive sonic journey.

Curriculum Overview:

The week-long residency focuses on core career development areas:

• Songwriting & Music Production: Guided by songwriting expert Menna elKiey and regional top producers, Ntitled, El Waili, Soufiane Az, and Ismail Nosrat, artists will receive mentorship and tips in songwriting, beat-making, mixing, and mastering.

• Music Marketing: Artists will learn how to develop effective release strategies, build their online presence, and leverage the insights offered by Spotify for Artists to grow their audiences.

• Music Rights & Industry Knowledge: This session, led by Sony Publishing MENA, will provide artists with essential knowledge on intellectual property, equipping them to protect their work and confidently navigate the business side of the music industry.

• Touring and Performing: Artists will learn how to plan and execute successful tours, mastering logistics, stagecraft, and fan engagement strategies to grow their audiences, a session led by Amin Kabbani, VP for Arabic Talent at Live Nation Middle East, who will share his expert insights on the subject.





MENAFN06112024005987013071ID1108856918