Two Militants Killed In Intense Clash With Security Forces In Baka Khel, Bannu

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) BANNU: In a major operation by security forces in Baka Khel's Ghwara area, two were killed following a fierce exchange of fire. Sources report that during the operation, Major Atif and Lance Naik Ghazanfar sustained serious injuries, while Naik Azad was also wounded.

The clash involved heavy and small arms, with concerns that the casualty toll could rise. Security forces have secured the area, deploying extensive reinforcements. Helicopters also conduct aerial surveillance to monitor the situation.

This operation comes amid a recent surge in attacks targeting security personnel across Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, claiming multiple lives in recent days.