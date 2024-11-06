Donald Trump Declares Victory As He Addresses Jubilant Supporters

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Republican presidential candidate Donald has declared victory over rival, Kamala Harris after being projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia in the US election.

Former US President Donald Trump has announced he has won the US Presidential election and will bring about the change that America voted for.

Speaking to his supporters, Trump thanked his team and family for the support they gave him.

The Party is also projected by AP to win control of the Senate back.

Polls in the November 5 election have closed across the country, with voting going largely smoothly.

To win the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 Electoral votes.

CNN projects that Donald Trump has 266 electoral votes and Harris has 188 electoral votes.



All eyes are on the four remaining key swing states in the contest to reach 270 votes in the Electoral College:

Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.