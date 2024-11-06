Prescription Lens Market Size, Growth & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A prescription lens is a custom-made lens designed to correct refractive errors in vision, such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. These lenses are prescribed by an eye care professional based on an individual's specific visual needs and can come in various shapes, materials, and coatings to enhance clarity and comfort.

In addition to improving vision, prescription lenses can be tailored with features like anti-reflective coatings, UV protection, and blue light filtering, which help reduce glare, shield eyes from harmful rays, and minimize digital eye strain. This level of customization ensures that each pair of lenses supports optimal vision health and accommodates different lifestyle needs.

Rising prevalence of refractive errors drives the demand for prescription lenses

The rising prevalence of refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, is a primary driver of the global prescription lens market. These visual impairments hinder the eye's ability to focus light accurately on the retina, creating a need for corrective lenses. Prescription lenses are designed to match specific refractive errors-convex lenses for hyperopia, concave for myopia, and cylindrical for astigmatism.

A recent report by the World Health Organization (August 2023) revealed that around 2.2 billion people worldwide experience near (myopia) or distance vision issues (hyperopia), with nearly 1 billion of these cases being preventable or unaddressed.

This substantial unmet need highlights the expanding demand for prescription lenses, driving market growth as awareness and accessibility of eye care solutions continue to improve.

Emergence of AI-powered customized lenses creates tremendous opportunities

The emergence of AI-powered customized lenses presents a promising opportunity within the global prescription lens market. Utilizing artificial intelligence, these lenses employ advanced optical technology to deliver highly individualized vision correction.

AI algorithms assess each person's unique visual patterns, preferences, and habits, enabling the creation of progressive lenses tailored precisely to individual needs. This level of personalization enhances both visual comfort and clarity, meeting the growing consumer demand for customized eyewear.

For instance, in August 2023, Essilor introduced the Varilux XR Series, an AI-driven line of progressive lenses designed to elevate vision quality through advanced customization. These lenses feature XR-motion technology and incorporate data from over 6,500 users to adapt to personal visual habits, providing an unparalleled level of precision and comfort.

North America holds the largest share of the global prescription lens market, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada and a growing prevalence of eye disorders among an aging population. Rising awareness around eye health, combined with regular eye examinations, further supports market growth. Moreover, advancements in lens manufacturing-such as digital freeform technology and anti-reflective coatings-boost lens performance and comfort, attracting a broad consumer base.

Europe, meanwhile, is seeing rapid growth in the prescription lens market, propelled by technological advancements and the availability of innovative, cost-effective lens options. Increased screen time and lifestyle shifts are leading to higher rates of myopia, especially among younger demographics, intensifying the demand for prescription lenses. As European healthcare systems place greater emphasis on vision care, the market is set for strong growth, underlining a commitment to enhancing quality of life through improved visual health.



The global prescription lens market size was valued at USD 48.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 52 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the market is divided into single vision, bifocal, trifocal, progressive, workspace progressives, and others. The single vision segment owns the highest market share.

Based on coating, the global prescription lens market is segmented into anti-reflective, scratch-resistant coating, anti-fog coating, and ultraviolet treatment.

The anti-reflective segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Myopia, Hyperopia/Hypermetropia, Astigmatism, and Presbyopia.

The Myopia segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on distribution channels, the global prescription lens market is online and offline. The online segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the most significant global prescription lens market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the prescription lens market include Essilor, Zeiss Group, Hoya, Vision Ease, Prive Revaux, Vision Rx Lab, Nikon Corporation, Rodenstock GmbH, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group S.P.A., Pivothead, Specsavers, and Charmant USA Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, HOYA unveiled its latest progressive lenses, the iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3, incorporating innovative AdaptEase Technology. These new lenses are designed to provide enhanced visual comfort and adaptability, catering to the diverse needs of consumers in various environments.

Segmentation



By Type



Single Vision





Convex





Concave



Cylindrical



Bifocal



Trifocal



Progressive



Workspace progressives

Others

By Coating



Anti-reflective



Scratch resistant coating



Anti-fog coating

Ultraviolet treatment

By Applications



Myopia



Hyperopia/Hypermetropia



Astigmatism

Presbyopia

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline