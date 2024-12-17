Minister of Health to give children range of medications starting next year

(MENAFN) From the next year, the Available Medicines program will offer a variety of medications for kids either free or with a minimal co-payment, which includes a first-line antibiotic. This was stated in a meeting with Ukrinform by the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.



"Starting next year, Available Medicines will expand to include 30 new nomenclature items, as well as specific drugs for treating children. In particular, we are introducing a basic antibiotic into the reimbursement program for the first time. This addresses several issues. First, it is a first-line, basic antibiotic, introduced to prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. This includes International Nonproprietary Names (INN) such as amoxicillin, metronidazole, and ofloxacin. Second, this ensures that people will receive these drugs at pharmacies and use them strictly as prescribed by a doctor," Liashko declared.



In line with him, if essential, When the drug is ineffective, the doctor may decide to prescribe a stronger antibiotic for the patient.



