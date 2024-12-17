Russians army fails to take control of Luhansk region

(MENAFN) The Russian have not succeeded in their efforts to take control of the Luhansk area. Also, the Russian military has endured huge losses, with almost 400 casualties stated near Seversk in only one day.



“The enemy has recently attempted a series of unsuccessful assaults in the Siversk sector. The objective of these was to fully occupy the Luhansk region, the area around Bilohorivka, and advance on the city of Siversk. It is clear that their efforts were in vain, given that they were moving through an open field and suffered significant losses in a single day. These included 400 killed or wounded, three tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles, and three BM-21 Grad systems. At the same time, the enemy forces were advancing through an open field and were neutralized at the outskirts. Intelligence reports indicate that the number of casualties was so high that combat medics lacked the space and resources to provide timely assistance to the wounded,” Bobovnikova stated.



