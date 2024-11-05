(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cleaning Robot Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Cleaning Robot Market Set For 25.2% Growth, Reaching $34.86 Billion By 2028

- The Business Research Company

The cleaning robot market is witnessing exponential growth, expected to rise from $11.44 billion in 2023 to $14.2 billion in 2024, achieving a staggering CAGR of 24.2%. This growth is driven by rising labor costs, a growing demand for automation, heightened awareness of hygiene, increased commercial and industrial cleaning needs, and the adoption of smart home and IoT-enabled devices.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Cleaning Robot Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is projected to experience exponential growth, reaching $34.86 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 25.2%. This growth is driven by market penetration in emerging economies, urbanization, the expansion of e-commerce and warehouse automation, increased adoption in the hospitality and retail sectors, and rising demand for disinfection and sterilization robots in healthcare. Trends expected during this period include advancements in UV-C and disinfection technologies, AI-powered navigation and mapping, integration with smart home ecosystems, edge cleaning capabilities, and the adoption of swappable cleaning attachments.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Cleaning Robot Market?

The rising focus on home safety is anticipated to drive growth in the market. Smart cleaning robots help maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of germs within households. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 92% increase in the demand for professional cleaning robots, with sales reaching 34,400 units, according to the International Federation of Robotics. As consumers prioritize cleanliness and safety, the market is expected to flourish.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Cleaning Robot Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Maytronics Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Diversey Inc., Beijing Roborock Technology Co., ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics GmbH, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Omron Corporation, Neato Robotics, LG Electronics Inc., Roborock Technology Co. Ltd, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Cecotec Innovaciones SL, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Nilfisk Group, Pentair plc, AzioBot BV, Kaercher International, Avidbots Corp., Minuteman International Inc., Tennant Company, ICE Co., Brain Corp., Xenex Disinfection Services, ViaBot Inc., Aerones Inc., Skyline Robotics Ltd., Robodeck Ltd., Autonomous Solutions Inc., BladeRanger Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Cleaning Robot Market?

The market is expanding with user-friendly models such as the R3 Vac and R3 Scrub Pro. LionsBot International introduced these touchless cleaning robots in May 2023, capable of covering large areas efficiently, with a durability of over five years.

What Are the Segments of the Global Cleaning Robot Market?

The cleaning robot market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Floor-Cleaning Robot, Pool-Cleaning Robot, Window-Cleaning Robot, Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)

2) By Type: Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others (Small business units and contract service providers)

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Cleaning Robot Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Cleaning Robot Market

Cleaning robots are programmed to follow specific cleaning patterns, enabling them to efficiently clean spaces at the push of a button. They are particularly useful for individuals who struggle to find time for manual cleaning tasks.

The Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Cleaning Robot Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into cleaning robot market size , cleaning robot market drivers and trends, cleaning robot market major players, cleaning robot competitors' revenues, cleaning robot market positioning, and cleaning robot market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

