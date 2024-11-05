Constitutional Amendments Approved With 90.6% Popular Votes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Interior and Chairman of the General Committee has announced that 84% of the eligible voters (18 years and above) took part in the vote on the constitutional amendments.

89% of voters approved the amendments, 9.2% disapproved, and 1.8% of the votes were null and void.

Accordingly, the new constitutional amendments were approved by 90.6% of the popular vote.



General Referendum Committee adopts results of referendum on 2024 Constitutional Amendments

Qatar Central Bank announces Nov 6-7 holidays for financial institutions

Education Ministry declares Nov 6 and 7 holidays Amiri Diwan announces official holidays after historic referendum

Read Also