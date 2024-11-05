Constitutional Amendments Approved With 90.6% Popular Votes
Date
11/5/2024 7:20:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: His Excellency sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the General referendum Committee has announced that 84% of the eligible voters (18 years and above) took part in the vote on the constitutional amendments.
89% of voters approved the amendments, 9.2% disapproved, and 1.8% of the votes were null and void.
Accordingly, the new constitutional amendments were approved by 90.6% of the popular vote.
Read Also
General Referendum Committee adopts results of referendum on 2024 Constitutional Amendments
Qatar Central Bank announces Nov 6-7 holidays for financial institutions
Education Ministry declares Nov 6 and 7 holidays
Amiri Diwan announces official holidays after historic referendum
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108854853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.