OSCE To Consider Involvement Of North Korean Troops In Russian War
11/5/2024 7:13:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 6, the Permanent Council and the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum will hold a special meeting on Russia's military cooperation with the DPRK and its implications for the ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Ukraine's Permanent Representation to international organizations in Vienna gave the relevant comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"In response to the request of the Ukrainian delegation, Malta's chairmanship of the OSCE and Denmark's chairmanship of the Security Cooperation Forum are convening a joint meeting to discuss the military cooperation between the Russian Federation an the DPRK and its implications for the ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Such a joint meeting of both permanent OSCE decision-making bodies shows serious concern on the part of the participating states over the escalation on the part of Russia, which poses an unprecedented challenge for European security," the Ukrainian mission informed.
The meeting, which will begin at 15:00 local time at the OSCE headquarters in the Hofburg Conference Center will be closed to the press.
The Security Cooperation Forum and the Permanent Council are permanent OSCE decision-making bodies that meet in Vienna on a weekly basis with the participation of delegations from all participating countries. Russian aggression against Ukraine has been one of the main issues on the agenda of both OSCE governing bodies since 2014.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 11,000 North Korean troops have already been deployed in Kursk region bordering Urkaine, stressing that amid the increase in their number, there is no increase in Ukraine partners' reaction.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Tuesday confirmed reports that the Ukrainian military had the first combat engagement with North Korean forces.
Photo: OSCE
