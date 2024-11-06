Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Dismisses Defense Minister Gallant

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Tuesday evening, the office of Israeli Prime announced that he had dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The Prime Minister's office stated that there were significant disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant regarding the management of Israel's wars.

In a statement, Netanyahu said,“My highest duty as the Prime Minister of Israel is to ensure the security of the nation and lead us toward a decisive victory.”

He added,“During wartime, more than ever, complete trust between the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister is essential. Unfortunately, this trust, which initially brought many achievements, has eroded in recent months.”

Netanyahu also mentioned that he had made repeated efforts to resolve their differences, but the gaps had only deepened with each passing day.

He noted that their disagreements had“inappropriately reached the public and, worse, were heard by our enemies, who have taken advantage and taken pleasure in this situation.”

After the announcement of his dismissal, Yoav Gallant wrote on his X account,“Securing Israel's safety has been the mission of my life and will continue to be.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that various protest groups in Israel have called for immediate nationwide rallies in response to Gallant's dismissal.

The last time Netanyahu removed Gallant from the cabinet, massive protests erupted across Israel, forcing the Prime Minister to reinstate Gallant.

This latest dismissal of the Defense Minister comes on the day of the U.S. election, as Israel prepares for a possible attack from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian officials have warned that they will retaliate for any attacks by Israel.

The removal of Gallant highlights ongoing internal divisions within Israel's government, particularly on matters of national security. This tension could potentially impact Israel's readiness in facing regional threats.

As protests mount and Israel braces for possible confrontations with Iran, Netanyahu's leadership and decision-making may be further scrutinized by the public and the international community.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram