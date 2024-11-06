2024 US Election Results: Andy Kim Becomes First Korean-American To Win Senate Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2024 US Election Results: U.S. Representative Andy Kim was elected to the US Senate on Tuesday, defeating businessman Curtis Bashaw for the seat previously held by Bob Menendez, who resigned this year following a bribery conviction.

As reported by the Associated Press, Kim, a three-term Congressman from central New Jersey, becomes the first Korean-American to serve in the Senate. Reflecting on his achievement, he noted that it would validate his parents' decision to immigrate to the United States 50 years ago. Kim made history in 2018 as the first Asian-American elected to Congress from New Jersey, defeating a Republican incumbent.

Kim, a former national security aide in the Obama administration, is a Rhodes Scholar with a Ph.D. from Oxford. Known for his unassuming and hardworking demeanour, he gained national attention in 2021 when he was seen cleaning up the U.S. Capitol after the January 6 insurrection, picking up trash, AP reported.

“It pains me to my core to see the struggle we are going through,” Kim told supporters in a hotel ballroom following his victory.“The very foundation of our democracy is rendered fragile. We are at a moment of profound anxiety about what comes next for our country.”

Kim challenged people to see the upcoming 250th anniversary of America's independence as“a reminder that the greatness of America is not what we take from this country but what we give back.”