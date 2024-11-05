Iran's renewable energy plants’ capacity surpasses 1,231 MW

(MENAFN) Iran's sector has seen significant growth, with the total capacity of its renewable power plants reaching 1,231.06 megawatts (MW), according to the latest data from the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA). As reported by IRNA, this capacity is comprised predominantly of solar and wind energy sources, reflecting the country's focus on diversifying its energy portfolio.



Among the various renewable sources, wind power plants contribute 29 percent of the total capacity, equating to 376.3 MW. Solar power plants lead with a substantial 60 percent share, generating 595.16 MW. Additionally, small hydropower plants make up 8 percent of the renewable capacity, producing 103.73 MW. Biomass power plants account for 2 percent with 22.13 MW, while expansion turbine power plants contribute 1 percent, yielding 9.6 MW.



The Iranian government has implemented a series of measures aimed at enhancing the development of renewable energy in the country. These initiatives include diversifying financing models for renewable projects, raising the ceiling for guaranteed electricity purchases, and allowing the buying and selling of renewable electricity on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). Furthermore, there are plans to enable the export of renewable electricity, which could open new markets for Iranian energy producers.



Looking ahead, the Iranian Energy Ministry has set an ambitious target to increase the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by an additional 10,000 MW by the end of 2025. This goal underscores Iran's commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, aligning with global trends towards sustainable energy development.

