J&K News: 1 Terrorist Killed During Encounter In Bandipor, Operation Kaitsan Is Ongoing Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) J&K news: One has been killed in a joint operation underway in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora region, officials told ANI on November 6 morning, the news agency reported.

Security forces, the Indian , Jammu & Kashmir and the CRPF Srinagar are jointly conducting Operation Kaitsan, which is still in progress, the official added.

"OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on social X (formerly known as Twitter).

Operation Kaitsan was launched on November 5 in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora following an encounter between Security Forces and terrorists, as per the report.

“Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress,” according to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.



On November 5, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K's Sopore, said police.

On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said. On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.



On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor , Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from ANI)