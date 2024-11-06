Canada Hindu Temple Attack: Ex-Police Official Says Khalistani Separatists 'Are Protected...Able To Do Whatever They...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Toronto Sergeant and Detective Donald Best has backed India's External Affairs S. Jaishankar's remarks about Canada's insufficient vetting process for immigrants. In an interview with news agency ANI, Best, who is also an investigative journalist, criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He stated that since Trudeau's took office, Canada has seen significant changes, including unchecked mass immigration.

According to Best, this has had a negative impact on the country's housing, economy, social services, hospitals, and healthcare system.





"India's External Affairs Minister has mentioned that Canada is approving visas for people who are criminals and were members of organised crime in India. I believe that it is true. We have absolutely no vetting of our immigrants. It seems that so many people who come to Canada and seek refugee status, not only from India but from around the world, are fleeing their own country because they are wanted criminals. I think this is attracting a great number of Khalistani separatists to Canada because they are protected and they find refuge here and their community is growing...," said Best.

Relations between India and Ottawa have significantly worsened, with India repeatedly voicing its concerns over extremism, violence, and anti-India activities in Canada. India has repeatedly urged Canadian authorities to take action against these issues.





Donald Best slammed Trudeau's policies saying "there is turmoil" in Canada and for a country with a small population of about 40 million, about 5 percent of immigrants have come in the last two years.

“We have seen very dramatic changes in Canada since Trudeau and his government took over. We have seen unfettered mass immigration, which is seriously negatively impacting our housing, economy, social services, hospitals, and health services. We are a very small country population-wise. We have only 40 million people. But in terms of 40 million people, five per cent arrived within the last year-and-a-half to two years...There is a lot of turmoil here.”





"We also had great criticism that for some reason, Khalistani separatists and Sikhs have undue influence and they have attained positions of power and authority at all levels municipal, provincial and national out of proportion to their population. Many people, including your own External Affairs Minister, talked about how the federal government is propped by the New Democratic Party, in which the opposition leader is Jagmeet Singh, who has appeared with some people associated with the Khalistani movement. I have been told that Mr Singh is not allowed in India," he added.





His statements came after a recent incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. This week, the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto. In recent years, Canada has witnessed a surge in Khalistani extremist activities, including violent protests and attacks on Hindu temples.

“We have a problem in Canada and part of the problem is that the Khalistani separatists seem to be able to do whatever they want to do. A few months ago, in a parade in Alberta, they had pictures of convicted terrorists in India who had murdered people,” Best told ANI.

"They had these photos on their vehicles celebrating and venerating these terrorists and ordinary Canadians just look at this and I include many people from India who have been here for decades...Canada has had so many immigrants for over a hundred years and no matter what is happening in your home country...we try to leave behind all this in Canada, that has been our habit, that's not happening anymore with the Khalistani separatists..Ordinary Canadians are becoming overwhelmed and it is a shame because it is impacting how they view India and Indians," Donald Best said as quoted by ANI.

During a press briefing in Australia, Jaishankar was also asked about the charges levelled against New Delhi by Ottawa.“Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Second, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable."

“The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there. So, we believe in freedom ... we also believe, freedom should not be misused. And, we (motioning to his Australian counterpart) had a talk about it, exactly on the lines which I have spoken,” the EAM said.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

(With inputs from ANI)