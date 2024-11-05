Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission To Focus On Research, Developing AI-Driven Governance

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission (TNAIM) will be focusing primarily on research and developing AI-driven solutions for governance.

It may be recalled that in the state budget for 2024-25, the Tamil Nadu announced the establishment of TNAIM, which will provide guidelines on effectively using AI in education, employment, industry, research, and healthcare.

The mission will also establish protocols for AI usage, carefully examining AI developments and their implications for Tamil society.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 13.93 crore for the first two years of implementing TNAIM. This initiative aims to transform Tamil Nadu into a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the next five years.

Headed by Chief Minister Stalin, TNAIM will involve members from academic institutions, AI industry experts, and representatives from various sectors.

According to the mission document, prepared by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency, the primary focus of TNAIM will be on research and developing AI-driven solutions for governance.

TNAIM aims to be a platform connecting government, academia, enterprises, innovators, and investors, facilitating collaboration to achieve shared goals.

The mission intends to play a crucial role in driving the state's digital economy by making governance smarter, more data-centric, and accessible.

The Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission will bridge gaps in the current AI ecosystem, addressing areas like data availability, AI funding, computational infrastructure, research, and innovation.

It will also work to simplify governance, broaden the e-governance network, and encourage AI adoption in public entities.

These efforts are expected to foster an intellectual and technologically empowered society. With targeted initiatives,

TNAIM seeks to maximise benefits for citizens and other stakeholders across the state. These include establishing inter-departmental cooperation to leverage data and creating technology expert groups through collaborative workshops and conferences.