Zapi Acquires Ubiquicom Robotics & Automation News

Zapi Group , a provider of electrification, has acquired Ubiquicom , a specialist in real-time locating systems (RTLS) for manufacturing, and logistics processes.

The bolsters Zapi Group's standing as a“comprehensive systems integrator for electrification and warehouse automation”, according to the company.

Zapi says its acquisition of Ubiquicom enhances original equipment manufacturers' access to robust automation solutions that drive safety and efficiency in material handling and operations.

Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of the Zapi Group, says:“The acquisition of Ubiquicom is an exciting milestone as Zapi Group continues to diversify its portfolio and grow its capabilities to serve the global AGV and material handling sectors.

“This strategic development enables the company to broaden the spectrum of value-add solutions and integrated systems available to our OEM customers.”

The Zapi Group companies provide a wide array of capabilities for OEMs with a range of electrification solutions for material handling machines/robots, including inverters/controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and accessories.

The group's companies leading innovation across AGV and material handling sectors include Zapi, Best Motor, BlueBotics, Delta-Q Technologies, Inmotion Technologies, Schabmüller, Zivan, ZTP, 4E-Consulting, and now Ubiquicom.

Stefano Sarasso, founder and CEO of Ubiquicom, says:“We are thrilled to pair our expertise with an industry leader such as Zapi Group.

“Our proven track record of developing RTLS solutions for the safety and efficiency of processes across production, supply chain and logistics complements Zapi Group's existing system integration solutions and advances its electrification mission.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.