Ethiopia’S Banking Revolution: A Step Towards Economic Freedom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia has taken a bold step towards economic liberalization by approving a draft bill to open its sector to foreign ownership.



This move marks a significant shift from long-standing protectionist policies, aiming to attract foreign and boost economic growth.



The new law allows foreign banks to establish local subsidiaries and acquire up to 40% stakes in domestic lenders. This change is expected to inject fresh capital and expertise into Ethiopia's system.



For decades, state-owned institutions have dominated the sector. This reform is part of a broader economic agenda supported by the International Monetary Fund.



In July 2024, the IMF approved a $3.4 billion Extended Credit Facility for Ethiopia. The country has also adopted a floating exchange rate, addressing chronic foreign currency shortages.





Ethiopia's Banking Sector Liberalization

The National Bank of Ethiopia plans to issue three to five foreign banking licenses within five years, ensuring a gradual transition.



Foreign banks will need to include Ethiopian residents on their boards as non-shareholder members. Early results of the liberalization are promising.



Foreign exchange reserves have increased by 152%, and remittances through the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia have risen by 60% year on year. Inflation has also decreased from 33.9% in 2023 to 17.5% in September 2024.



However, challenges remain. Some sectors have raised prices by around 30%, affecting urban poor and low-wage workers. Local banks may struggle to compete with more experienced foreign entrants.



The banking sector liberalization has attracted interest from neighboring countries, potentially leading to increased regional economic integration and investment flows.



Ethiopia's move towards a more open banking sector represents a shift towards economic freedom, emphasizing individual choice and market-driven solutions.



If successful, this banking revolution could transform Ethiopia into a regional economic powerhouse, attracting significant international investment and fostering sustainable development.

