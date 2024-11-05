Estonian President Opens Business Forum In Amman To Boost Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Estonian President Alar Karis attended on Tuesday the opening of the Estonian-Jordanian Business Forum at the Association of Banks in Jordan.

In his address, President Karis stressed the forum's purpose of enhancing economic cooperation and fostering strong partnerships between Estonia and Jordan, highlighting the economic similarities between the two countries as a solid foundation for cooperation.

The Estonian delegation comprised representatives from key sectors, including energy, defence, health, technology, mining, and engineering, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Karis called for the establishment of concrete mechanisms to activate partnerships and facilitate the exchange of expertise in these fields through joint economic initiatives.

Minister of Investment Muthanna Gharaibeh provided an overview of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and the various investment incentives available in the Kingdom.

Gharaibeh also underscored the strength of Jordan's education and financial services sectors, along with the Kingdom's extensive free trade agreements with multiple economic blocs worldwide. Gharaibeh also highlighted Jordan's stable social, political, and economic environment, which is conducive to growth in the technology sector.

The minister also pointed out Jordan's economic adaptability, skilled workforce, cost efficiency, and access to global markets, all of which contribute to sustainable development.

“In line with its commitment to global intellectual property protocols, Jordan has enacted laws consistent with international standards covering trade secrets and semiconductor designs,” he added.

Gharaibeh also noted that Jordan is a signatory to the Paris Convention, the Patent Cooperation Treaty, and the Madrid Protocol, and is a member of the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

Maher Mahrouq, director general of the Association of Banks in Jordan, stressed the importance of the forum as a testament to the shared commitment to deepen economic relations between Jordan and Estonia, highlighting the vital role of the Jordanian banking sector in promoting national stability and supporting economic growth.

The forum included a series of discussions between Jordanian and Estonian business heads, along with business-to-business meetings, creating opportunities for new partnerships and further cooperation between the two countries.

Also on Tuesday, President Karis visited the ancient city of Jerash. He expressed his admiration for its remarkable historical monuments and commended Jordan's achievements in cultural development across various fields.