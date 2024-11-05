Anybotics And Qatar's West Bay Petroleum Partner To Develop Industrial Inspection Solution Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics and Qatar's West Bay partner to develop industrial inspection solution

West Bay Petroleum , a subsidiary of Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding Company (MBHHC), and ANYbotics have joined forces in Qatar to develop robotic industrial inspection solutions.

This partnership introduces the ANYbotics advanced quadruped robot ANYmal, engineered to meet the inspection needs of Qatar's oil and operations.

WBP's local expertise and experience in inspection solutions ensure successful deployment and support, representing a step change in the regional inspection ecosystem.

ANYbotics and WBP demonstrated ANYmal's capabilities to industry leaders at ConteQ Expo24, Doha, Qatar.

With Qatar's immense oil and gas reserves, the State of Qatar is a key player in the global energy market and influences supply and pricing.

The partnership between WBP and ANYbotics underlines the growing demand for automated, robotic inspections in the oil and gas sector and beyond. WBP will offer groundbreaking autonomous inspection solutions as part of its comprehensive technical support in Qatar.

By leveraging WBP's local knowledge, industry relationships, and prominent role in this ecosystem, ANYbotics will meet the unique inspection needs of this vital market and enhance customer support.

H.E. Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Al-Thani, chairman of WBP, says:“WBP's long-standing pedigree in the Oil & Gas Industry gives us the ability to understand the needs and the requirements of the Country's most important industries.

“Our aim is to work with global powerhouses to bring technologies to Qatar that not only benefit key industries but also work in line with Qatar's Vision 2030.

“Partnering with ANYbotics is the next step we proudly undertake in order to help Qatar's Industries rise up to meet their Industry 4.0 objectives and be part of their digital transformation journey.”

By adding the ANYbotics robot ANYmal to its portfolio, WBP is expanding its technological capabilities and transforming the inspection landscape in Qatar. This development opens the door to safer, more efficient, automated, and accurate inspection processes.

ANYmal is designed to conduct indoor and outdoor inspection missions, 24-7.

ANYmal is described as a rugged, autonomous, and highly mobile inspection solution with mission-ready payloads engineered for industrial inspections and condition monitoring in complex and hazardous environments.

As an end-to-end solution, ANYmal automates real-time data gathering and integration through superior mobility, autonomy, and intelligence.

ANYmal provides plant operators with insights to maximize asset uptime, reduce operating costs, and improve safety by keeping workers out of harm's way.

Satschin Bansal, global VP strategic alliances and partnerships, ANYbotics, says:“Our partnership with West Bay Petroleum brings advanced robotic inspections to the forefront of Qatar's oil and gas sector, combining local expertise with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving industry demands.”

WBP offers ANYmal inspection solutions for direct purchase, a range of local support services, customer training, and technical expertise to ensure successful implementation and operation.

ANYbotics and WBP announced the partnership in Doha, Qatar, at the recent ConteQ Expo24, the Advanced Technology for Construction and Services Exhibition.





