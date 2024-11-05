Congress Protests In MP Against Attacks On Temples In Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) A group of workers on Tuesday staged a protest in Indore in the wake of multiple on temples during the Diwali weekend in Canada.

The protest was organised by Congress Seva Dal in a show of solidarity with the Hindu community in Canada. The protestors pasted photographs of Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau on the streets.

A large number of local citizens, including women and senior citizens from Indore also joined the protest, condemned the attacks on Hindu religious places and demanded strict action against preparators.

Protestors were holding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's photographs with captions of "Hail Trudeau" written on them. The entire Regal Square, one of the busiest intersections in the economic city of Madhya Pradesh, was filled with Trudeau's photographs.

Angry protestors moved from one street to another and kept pasting Trudeau's photographs and the vehicles were seen passing over these photographs.

They alleged that Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists engaged in anti-India activities. Protesters shouted slogans demanding that Canada should be declared as a "terrorist-supporting nation".

"Every day, there are reports of Indians being mistreated there and these anti-India movements are supported by the Canadian government. Everything had happened under the Prime Minister's nose," head of Congress Seva Dal, Vivek Khandelwal said.

He further stated that Canadian PM Trudeau's photographs were pasted on the roads at major intersections of Indore city so that people could pass over these as a mark of protest.

Recently, Hindu temples were attacked in Canada, women and children were beaten up and anti-India slogans were raised. Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation shared a video of the attack on the temple and claimed that pro-Khalistani supporters attacked kids and women.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau have condemned the incident.