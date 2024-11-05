NATO Secretary General, Italian PM Emphasize Need To Increase Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte and Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni have announced plans of Italy and other NATO Allies to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

They said this today in Rome during a press statement following bilateral talks, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our meeting was devoted to strengthening the Alliance's defense and its coordinating role in (helping) Ukraine. The common goal remains to build the best possible conditions for a just peace (in Ukraine – ed.) and coordinating the role NATO can and must exercise in this regard to help Ukraine look forward. We have provided nine military assistance packages with a focus on air defense equipment to help protect civilians,” Meloni said

She emphasized that Italy provides Ukraine with comprehensive assistance, including in the humanitarian sector. In this regard, the Italian leader expressed her belief that Italy will play its role in the Ukraine Recovery Conference-2025.

Meloni noted that she considers the implementation of the agreement on the use of the proceeds generated from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine to be one of the main achievements of Italy's presidency of the G7.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte thanked the Italian Prime Minister for supporting Ukraine. He noted that strengthening deterrence and defense is this Alliance's top priority, as well as is protecting one billion people who make up its population.

“That is why we are ramping up our defense industrial capacity. Producing more shells, ships, and missiles than we have done for decades. But we need to go further and faster. For our own deterrence, and to support Ukraine,” the NATO chief said.

He noted he looks forward to working with Italy's Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, as the next Chair of the NATO Military Committee - NATO's highest military role.

Rutte also welcomed the government's recent announcement that Italy will invest 8.2 billion euros in new generation tanks and in revamping the Army's ground forces. According to him, all Allies should do more to strengthen deterrence and defense and fulfill their commitments to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense.

“On Ukraine, we are establishing a new command, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, which will become fully operational in the coming months. And we are well on our way to fulfilling our pledge to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros of military support in 2024. We will continue to stand by Ukraine. Because Ukraine's fight is our fight,” the NATO chief stressed.

As reported, the NATO Secretary General has been making visits to European capitals since his appointment. Yesterday, Mark Rutte visited Germany, where he also noted the country's contribution to the Alliance's common security and to collective efforts to help Ukraine.