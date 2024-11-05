General Referendum Committee Adopts Results Of Referendum On 2024 Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Committee, headed by HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, of Interior and Chairman of the General Referendum Committee, announced today the adoption of the results of the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments for the year 2024 to the country's permanent constitution, which were submitted by the Executive Committee for the Referendum, after the completion of the vote sorting and counting processes by the paper and electronic committees and through the Metrash2 application.

The General Referendum Committee extended its sincere thanks to the wise leadership and the generous Qatari people, in appreciation of the successes achieved in this national event that embodied the highest images of cohesion among the various segments of Qatari society.



