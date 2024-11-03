Ukrainian Community In France Commemorates Holodomor Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian community in France has honored the memory of the of the Holodomor famine of 1932-1933 by laying wreaths at the Arc de Triomphe and a liturgy that was held by His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, primate of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he led the ecumenical service at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris.

"The diabolical communist plan turned hunger into a weapon of mass destruction, this weapon is still killing Ukrainians in Ukraine today. New wounds of our current bloody war are superimposed on the wounds of our past, which are transmitted in memory," His Beatitude Sviatoslav said in his sermon.

The UGCC primate thanked all Ukrainians in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands for their solidarity and unity, as well as all associations and French partners who help with humanitarian aid and accelerate Ukraine's victory.

Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko noted that the Greek Catholic Church had assumed an important unifying role for all Ukrainians in France during the war.

"We appreciate the unifying role of this church during the war for all Ukrainians in France and other French-speaking countries of Europe. The bishop's arrival on such a date is very significant. And it is important that the entire Ukrainian community was together on this day. The bishop asked all of us to pray for Ukraine's victory," the ambassador said.

Before the service, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Arc de Triomphe. There, Ukrainian and French hymns were played by the choir of the Cathedral of St. Volodymyr the Great in Paris.