عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amiri Diwan Announces Official Holidays After Historic Referendum

Amiri Diwan Announces Official Holidays After Historic Referendum


11/5/2024 7:20:45 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

UPDATE: This official holiday includes employees and students of public and private schools.

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announces that in celebration of the national unity demonstration witnessed by the State of Qatar, represented by the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays, and employees will resume their work on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108854857


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search