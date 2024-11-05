Amiri Diwan Announces Official Holidays After Historic Referendum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

UPDATE: This official holiday includes employees and students of public and private schools.

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announces that in celebration of the national unity demonstration witnessed by the State of Qatar, represented by the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays, and employees will resume their work on Sunday, November 10, 2024.