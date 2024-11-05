Amiri Diwan Announces Official Holidays After Historic Referendum
Date
11/5/2024 7:20:45 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
UPDATE: This official holiday includes employees and students of public and private schools.
Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announces that in celebration of the national unity demonstration witnessed by the State of Qatar, represented by the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, will be official holidays, and employees will resume their work on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108854857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.