Exactech Showcases Advanced Vitamin E Polyethylene And Technologies For Knee And Hip Replacement Surgery At AAHKS 2024

Exactech , a global medical leader, will showcase its advanced E polyethylene and latest total joint replacement innovations at Booth #1218 at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) 2024 annual meeting in Dallas, Texas.

Exactech's Activit-E® polyethylene for knees and Alteon® XLE polyethylene for hips are highly crosslinked and vitamin E-infused bearing technologies that are designed to minimize wear, while maintaining long-term oxidative stability.

"Exactech is excited to showcase our new hip and knee innovations at AAHKS this year, including our advanced vitamin E polyethylene for joint reconstruction surgery," said Adam Hayden, Exactech Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Large Joints. "By combining modern bearing materials with the newest surgical technologies and approaches, we're empowering surgeons with the latest solutions designed for patient function, reproducible outcomes and long-term implant performance."

The company will also host an ExacTECH symposium and discussion, entitled, "Resurface Your Opinion on Anatomic Joint Replacement," on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7-10 p.m. CT, featuring Exactech's Chief Strategy and Medical Officer Sharat Kusuma, M.D., alongside distinguished hip and knee surgeons, Michael Mont, M.D., and Thomas Meade, M.D. Key discussion topics will include advanced hip surfacing technologies, which also leverage vitamin E, highly crosslinked polyethylene and anatomic, kinematic knee alignment philosophies. In addition to alignment approaches, the faculty will discuss Exactech's suite of technologies that can enable gap balancing or kinematic alignment techniques.

Surgeons in attendance will be able to explore Exactech's expanding portfolio of innovations, including ExactechGPS® and the Newton® knee balancing technique, which feature dynamic soft tissue analytics and personalized planning capabilities, the Truliant® Porous Knee System, designed to support bone-implant integration for long-term fixation strength and stability, and the Spartan Triple Tapered Stem and Logical Cup System, engineered for reproducibility and efficiency.

