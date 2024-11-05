Harris Or Trump For President? Whoever Wins The Race To White House US Voters Will Make History. Here Is How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the high-octane campaigning until Monday, the polling opened in United States on Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris pitted against former President Donald for the coveted Presidential post

Polls opened across many states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia on Tuesday evening, IST. More than 78 million voters cast votes in early ballot - either by mail or in person, according to New York Times.

| What first US Election result in Dixville Notch says about Presidential race

The race to the White House is predicted to be a photo finish as was indicated by first results that came in from Dixville Notch town in New Hampshire. The six votes cast in this town were evenly split between the two Presidential hopefuls - three each.

Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts. Mint explains how:

If Democrat nominee and incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris wins, she will be making history as follows:



Harris, 60, would be the first female president of the United States of America.

She would also be the first child of immigrants to become a President in the US. Harris, whose mother, Shyama Gopala , had migrated to the US from India, would also become the first US President of South Asian origin.

She would also be the US's first Asian-American President.

| US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling underway for 47th United States President

Whatever the results, the US Election 2024 is making a history of sorts.

Trump will create his own share of records if he defeats Kamala Harris.



At 78, Donald Trump will become the oldest person to assume the office of US President.

He will be the first US President facing criminal cases, including the one involving his alleged role in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after he lost the Presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

He will be the first convicted individual to become US President for all the criminal cases that he is facing, including the famous one involving adult movie star Stormy Daniel . Trump will also be the first US President to be impeached (twice) and re-elected to the office.