Bridging Health Equity Gaps: Creyos Launches An Even More Accessible Patient Experience

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creyos, a leader in cognitive and behavioral assessment, has announced significant enhancements to its to improve accessibility and ease of use for patients. These updates are part of Creyos's ongoing commitment to ensuring that all patients, regardless of background or ability, have the opportunity to successfully complete cognitive and behavioral health assessments, empowering providers with accurate, actionable, and reliable data.

The updates address the increasing demand for more inclusive cognitive and behavioral health care, as well as the impact of social determinants of health on care delivery. Older adults from historically underserved communities are 18% less likely to receive a timely diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias compared to those in higher socioeconomic status areas and multiple studies have pointed to the unsuitability of traditional cognitive tests like the Mini-Cog and Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) for low literacy populations. These communities also often face challenges such as limited familiarity with technology and reduced access to care, making user-friendly and accessible health assessments crucial. Creyos's enhanced platform tackles these issues with an improved user interface, simplified instructions, multilingual voice-over guidance, and embedded tutorials designed to meet the needs of diverse patient populations.

“Improving health equity means ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, has a clear understanding of the cognitive assessments they are taking,” said Professor Adrian Owen, OBE, FRS, PhD, neuroscientist and Chief Scientific Officer at Creyos.“This is particularly crucial in conditions where early and precise detection can make all the difference-like dementia. When patients fully understand what's expected of them, we achieve more accurate, reliable results, which are vital for effective diagnosis and treatment. It's not just about providing access; it's about equipping providers with the right tools to drive better clinical decision making and patient outcomes.”

For providers, the updated patient experience streamlines the process of engaging with patients, breaking down barriers that may have previously prevented individuals from completing critical assessments. The enhancements make it easier for healthcare systems and clinics to address disparities in brain health, through the following updates:



Simplified Onboarding: The updated Creyos patient experience will offer onboarding instructions at an accessible reading level suitable for patients with low literacy, helping them navigate through assessments with confidence.

Tutorials Optimized for Learning: Tutorials include visual, audio, and tactile guidance to support all learning styles and to engage patients, ensuring a seamless experience for diverse populations.

Enhanced Task Accessibility: Creyos has upgraded its task design to be more accessible, without altering the core mechanics to preserve scientific validity. Improvements include contrast adjustments for colorblind users, multilingual voiceovers, larger text size, a more visually comfortable interface for brain-injured users, and reduction of on-screen distractions. These changes help the Creyos patient experience meet WCAG requirements, all while maintaining the integrity of the resulting data. Revamped Questionnaires: Creyos has redesigned its questionnaires to be clearer, faster, and more precise. The questionnaire view has been simplified to reduce distractions and now feature scrollable formats with contextual information available through pop-out modals for added clarity.

“Cognitive health issues are often dangerously underdiagnosed, with significant consequences for patients, their caregivers, and society as a whole," said Marc Lipton, President and Chief Executive Officer at Creyos. "The updates we've made to the patient experience are designed to ensure that no one who needs screening, diagnostic support, assessment, or ongoing monitoring slips through the cracks. This isn't just about helping individual patients; it's about elevating our collective understanding of cognitive impairment. More accurate, objective data leads to better-informed physician interventions, both now and in the future."

This release is part of Creyos's strategic focus on supporting health systems and providers who care for high-risk patient groups, including populations understood to have a higher prevalence of cognitive decline and mental health challenges. Through these improvements, Creyos is helping clinicians address gaps in care and deliver timely, evidence-based interventions. The updated patient experience will soon be available to all Creyos accounts.

About Creyos

Creyos, formerly known as Cambridge Brain Sciences, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming how clinicians assess and manage patient brain health. Supporting healthcare providers worldwide, the Creyos platform offers objective online tasks, digitized behavioral health screeners, and condition-focused protocols to provide actionable insights, support early intervention, and deliver evidence-based solutions for a wide range of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Backed by 30 years of research and a normative database of over 85,000 participants, Creyos has been used in over 400 peer-reviewed studies and is recognized as a scientifically-validated solution for measuring and monitoring patient cognition and behavioral health. For more information about Creyos visit .

