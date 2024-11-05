Serbian minister quits position due to train station deaths

(MENAFN) Serbia’s of Transportation, Construction, and Infrastructure, Goran Vesic, has resigned following the tragic roof collapse at Novi Sad train station last week, which claimed the lives of 14 people. The resignation comes after the sudden and devastating accident on October 31, when the 1964-era concrete canopy at the station collapsed unexpectedly, crushing several and bystanders.



The tragedy unfolded as the railway station was undergoing a renovation as part of an effort to modernize infrastructure for a high-speed rail project linking Serbia with the Hungarian border. Despite the ongoing construction work, the Chinese contractor involved in the renovation denied any responsibility for the canopy’s failure, stating that no work had been done on the structure in question.



Speaking to the media in Belgrade on Monday, Vesic confirmed that he had tendered his resignation to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the Friday following the disaster. However, he chose to withhold any public statement during the official three-day period of mourning that was declared for the victims.



Vesic clarified that although he was resigning from his ministerial position, he did not believe that he or his department were to blame for the fatal incident. He emphasized that his office had no direct oversight or control over the quality of the construction work carried out at the station and thus could not have been responsible for the collapse. “I will officially tender my resignation to the president tomorrow,” Vesic stated, making it clear that he did not intend to evade accountability.



Despite his resignation, Vesic called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster, urging that the responsible parties be swiftly identified. He particularly appealed to prosecutors to determine who among the planners, contractors, supervisors, and investors was accountable for the tragic deaths of 14 innocent civilians. The Minister expressed his belief that only a full investigation could establish responsibility for the accident and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852497