South Korea Estimates Number Of North Korean Troops Deployed Close To Ukraine's Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 10,000 North Korean arrived on the territory of the Russian Federation to engage in its war against Ukraine. At the same time, a "significant number" of them are now in the front-line areas including Kursk region.

That's according to South Korean Defense representative Jeon Ha-kyou, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

The remarks came hours after the Pentagon said there were at least 10,000 North Korean in Kursk, near the border with Ukraine, stopping short of confirming reports that they were taking part in hostilities.

"We understand that more than 10,000 North Korean troops are currently in Russia, and a significant number of them have moved to the frontline areas including Kursk," the spokesperson told a briefing, citing intelligence authorities.

However, when asked whether the North Koreans had participated in hostilities, the South Korean official said he had no such information. He also failed to confirm South Korean media reports, citing an unnamed government official, that about 40 North Korean soldiers had already been killed in action.

Ukrainian intelligence also reported that about 12,000 North Korean military personnel, in particular, 500 officers and three generals, were already in Russia where they were undergoing training at five military bases.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the reports on the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia for further participation in the war against Ukraine.

On Monday, first North Korean troops came under fire in Kursk region as per Ukraine's reports.