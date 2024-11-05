EPS Global Expands manufacturing Capability in Ireland To Provide Support Services to MedTech and Electronics Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minister for Darragh O'Brien Opening EPS Global's Brand New Facility with EPS Global CEO Colin Lynch

EPS Global's Head of Operations Ronan McGeehan showcasing some of the in-house technological capabilities at EPS Global's new facility

EPS Global Expands Capability in Ireland To Provide Support Services to MedTech and Industries

- Minister Darragh O'Brien TDDUBLIN, IRELAND, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading electronic component services provider EPS Global today announced the opening of their new 10,000 square foot Component Configuration Centre in Donabate, Dublin, marking a significant expansion of their Irish operations.The state-of-the-art facility will provide automated tape and reel services, IC programming, embedded security for Smart devices, and component preparation capabilities to support Ireland's manufacturing and Medtech sector.The facility was officially opened by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD, who remarked: "I am delighted to officially open EPS Global's new state-of-the-art facility in Donabate today. This expansion represents a significant enhancement to Ireland's electronics manufacturing ecosystem, bringing advanced component preparation, packaging and programming services closer to our thriving technology sectors.This new facility represents their commitment to serving clients in Ireland and the United Kingdom, enabling them to secure a local supply chain. They will have an abundance of talented engineering graduates here in Ireland to fulfil positions as they grow. Best of luck to EPS Global as they embark on this new chapter, back where they started 25 years ago."The new centre marks a return to component services in Ireland for EPS Global, which established its global headquarters in Dublin in 1999. Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global, highlighted the significance of the expansion:“Today marks an exciting new chapter in EPS Global's 25-year history in Ireland. When we established our operations in 1999, we were focussed on all major electronics manufacturing clusters worldwide, from Mexico, Brazil, USA, Europe, India, Malaysia, Thailand and China working with Tier 1 automotive, industrial, consumer and medical customers.”Lynch added,“As Ireland continues to attract world-class manufacturing operations, EPS Global is proud to bring our automated tape and reel services, IC programming, and component preparation capabilities back to where our journey began. Our investment to more than double the size of our facilities in Ireland is in response to the growing number of medical companies in the country and reinforces our commitment to providing local, high-quality component services, reducing supply chain complexities and supporting the country's growing reputation as a centre of manufacturing excellence. We look forward to offering the same world-class services and standards in Ireland that we deliver across our global network of facilities.”Enterprise Ireland, which has supported EPS Global on its journey, welcomed the expansion.Gavin Davidson, Development Advisor, Enterprise Ireland said:“Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish-owned companies to start, grow and scale, and to achieve their global ambition. Products and services from pioneering Irish entrepreneurs are in increasing demand to address global challenges, and EPS Global is a prime example of this as they announce today an expansion of their operations in Ireland. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support and work with EPS Global, and congratulates them on this important milestone in their journey.”About EPS Global:EPS Global is one of the world's largest independent IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Service providers, working with Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, top 20 OEMs and top 50 contract manufacturers since 1999. Strategically located in all major electronic clusters worldwide, EPS has 22 state-of-the-art programming centers delivering consistent product quality, competitive pricing and reliable on-time delivery. EPS Global has achieved VDA 6.3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 qualifications and is a corporate member of the IOT Security Foundation. For more information, visit .

Ciara McCarthy

EPS Global

+353 862356182

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

EPS Global Expands Manufacturing Capability in Ireland To Provide Support Services to MedTech and Electronics Industries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.