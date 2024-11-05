Al Sadd Share Points With 10-Man Al Wasl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd extended their unbeaten streak in the AFC Elite battling back to secure a 1-1 draw against Al Wasl at Dubai's Zabeel yesterday.

Romain Saiss headed in the equaliser for the Wolves in the 61st minute responding to Alexis Perez's 29th-minute long-range strike that had given Al Wasl the lead.

Al Sadd couldn't capitalise on their numerical advantage after Al Wasl were reduced to 10 men following a red card to Soufiane Bouftini, who was sent off after a VAR review for a dangerous tackle.

Al Sadd's Romain Saiss celebrates after scoring a goal against Al Wasl yesterday.

Nevertheless, coach Felix Sanchez was pleased as his side increased their tally to eight points from two wins and two draws in the 12-team West Zone, where eight teams will advance to the knockout stage.

“We deserved to win and get the three points but I am happy with my team's performance. We played against a good and organised team and got an important point in our journey in the Champions League,” he said.

“We are on the right track towards qualification [for knockout stage], and this is the most important thing for us at the moment,” Sanchez added.

Al Sadd pushed for an early lead as Yusuf Abdurisag fired a shot wide from the center of the box in the eighth minute, which turned out to be the best opportunity for Sanchez's side in the opening session.

Shortly after, Akram Afif saw his attempt from the left blocked following an assist by Cristo Gonzalez.

With the Wolves controlling the early exchanges of the intense first half, Jonatas Santos squandered a big chance for Al Wasl shooting over the bar from close range after receiving a pass from Haris Seferovic in the 21st minute.

From that point, the home side began to create more chances with Nicolas Gimenez hitting their first shot on target comfortably saved by Meshaal Barsham.

However, Al Sadd's goalkeeper couldn't keep out Al Wasl's opener as Perez's long-range strike took a deflection off Boualem Khoukhi finding the top left corner while Barsham dived in the opposite direction.

Al Sadd pressed for an equaliser, with Mohamed Camara and Saiss both trying their luck but Al Wasl held onto their lead heading into the break.

Al Sadd continued to dominate as they pushed to level the score, finally succeeding through a set-piece. Afif fired from just outside the box with Al Wasl goalkeeper Khaled Al Senani punching away a header by Khoukhi, who then lobbed the ball from the right for Saiss to head in the equaliser from close range.

Al Senani produced another fine save, stopping a powerful shot from Gonzalez outside the box with just 10 minutes left in regulation time.

Bouftini received the marching orders for a foul against Mostafa Meshaal deemed dangerous by referee Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin. But, the deadlock persisted, and both teams ultimately shared the points.

Al Sadd will host Al Hilal in their next match on November 26 in Doha while Al Wasl, who have seven points, will meet Iraq's Al Shorta in an away game the same day.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Al Sadd (Qat) 1-1 Al Wasl Club (Uae)

Al Ahli Saudi (Ksa) 5-1 Al Shorta (Irq)

Al Gharafa (Qat) 1-1 Persepolis (Irn)

Al Hilal (KSA) 3-0 Esteghlal (IRN)

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Central Coast Mariners (Aus) vs Shanghai Shenhua Fc (Chn)

Kawasaki Frontale (Jpn) vs Shanghai Port Fc (Chn)

Vissel Kobe (Jpn) vs Gwangju (Kor)

Johor Darul Ta'zim (Mas) vs Ulsan Hd Fc (Kor)

Pakhtakor (Uzb) vs Al Rayyan (Qat) at Jar Stadium (Tashkent) - 5pm

Al Nassr Club (Ksa) vs Al Ain (Uae)