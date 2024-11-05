ICCC Addresses Cybersecurity Challenges Faced By Policymakers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Held under the auspices of National Security Agency, Qatar is organising the three-day International Common Criteria (ICCC).

The annual conference commenced yesterday and will convene cyber security experts, officials, leaders, researchers, and academics from across the world, to explore and team up on issues pertaining to cybersecurity standards, practices, and technologies.

Hosted for the first time in GCC and the MENA, the conference aims to develop communication among the global common criteria community, regulatory authorities, member organisations within the Global Common Criteria Agreement, and policymakers.

During her opening speech, Director of National Cyber Governance and Assurance Affairs and Head of Qatar Common Criteria Program at the National Cyber Security Agency, Dana Yousif Al Abdulla, highlighted 'Qatar's Vision for Enhancing Cyber Resilience in Supply Chains.'

She said:“It can see a lot of opportunities for you and us as well in the region. And I wish that we had a successful conference achieving all your objectives and outcomes.”

The official stressed that discussions centering on implementing cyber security in the country began between 2005 and 2006“by understanding the need to address cybersecurity” and with the establishment of the Qatar Computer Emergency Response team, the Gulf State is able to put the foundation for the service.”

She continued,“In 2014, it was a remarkable year because we have issued the best law and legislation part of space which is conducting federal crime law, and in the same year, we have published the first cyber security national strategy.”

Commenting on the National Information Security Assurance Framework, Al Abdulla said“It's like the blueprint for all our organisations to embrace and adapt cyber security into their systems by having the technical and governance controls.”

The director further noted Qatar's cyber security journey, beginning with key legislations, regulatory tools, and Qatar's membership in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) in 2015.

She also presented Qatar's futuristic plans with the launch of Qatar's National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030.

This strategy builds on Qatar's previous achievements and introduces new pillars and objectives to bolster the cyber security assurance system, focusing on cross-government collaboration.

“We will focus a lot on vision and development and making sure that we not only consume the capabilities that we need but also produce the capabilities and contribute to the economy as well,” Al Abdulla added.

The delegates at the event also remarked that the conference plays a pivotal role in providing opportunities to showcase locally developed innovations, drawing investments and business prospects aligned with Qatar's national vision of creating a knowledge-based economy. It also offers entities and goal-oriented individuals valuable insights into industry developments through lectures and discussions.

Taking part in the event, numerous attendees expressed their delight in engaging across significant topics, including the surging challenges facing the global common criteria community as well as innovative solutions.

On the sidelines of the conference, which will be held until November 6, 2024, the National Cyber Security Agency hosted meetings with various important organisations to discuss carrying out common criteria standards within critical sectors.

Conversations centered on how sector regulators could positively impact the Common Criteria Program and the specialised services offered through Qatar's Common Criteria Program for firms.