ISA Qatar Emphasises Safe Technology In Burner Management

Doha: Qatar Section of ISA – International Society of , the largest worldwide professional body for Instrumentation and Control engineering professionals in collaboration with M/s Fives Pillard, France and Petrocon ECC has recently organized its 114th on“Burner Management and Opacity monitoring in Oil & Industries” at Raddison Blu Hotel.

The speaker Philippe Biscarrat, Regional Manager – Analyzer, Fives Pillard, France presented the Safe application of Burner Management and Gas ignitors for Industrial burners, dust and opacity monitor for industrial stacks and dewatering unit for hydro carbon storage tanks in Oil & Gas Industries.

The Speaker highlighted the new technological development in various types of flame scanners , ignitors etc in oil and gas industries .

The Seminar was Presided by Nilangshu Dey , President , ISA Qatar Section and attended by Instrumentation & Control engineers of QatarEnergy, QAFAC, QChem, Oryx GTL , Dolphin Energy, QAPCO , QASCO, QAFCO, Worley Parsons, Technip and other reputed Engineering & Contracting companies of Qatar.