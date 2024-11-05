PSG Major Economic Player In Greater Paris Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: With €243m in added value and a €371m fiscal contribution for the 2023/2024 season, Paris Saint-Germain has become an essential player in the Greater Paris region, according to a new study by the Centre for Sports Law and Economics (CDES).

PSG and the Centre for Sports Law and Economics (CDES) presented the results of the study“Economic Impact and Social Utility of Paris Saint- Germain in the Greater Paris region for the 2023/2024 Season.” Titled“A club at the service of its territory,” this study highlights the strong local anchoring of Paris Saint- Germain.

PSG generated an added economic impact of €243m for the 2023/2024 season. Over the past five years, Paris Saint-Germain's contribution to the wealth created in the Greater Paris region has increased by 25% (€182.2m in the 2018-2019 season, as reported in the previous CDES study).

The organization of sporting events, unsurprisingly, is the primary value-creating activity for PSG, with €74.6m generated.

PSG is also a major employer, supporting 2,379 full-time equivalent jobs. This figure is broken down as follows: 746 direct jobs, 291 indirect jobs, and 1,342 induced jobs.

The Greater Paris region benefits from PSG's European growth: with revenues of €805m in 2023-2024, PSG ranks as the 3rd highest revenue-generating club in Europe1, with an annual growth average of 17.9% since 2010-2011, leading the Top 20 European clubs.

For the 2023/2024 season, PSG's total contribution reached over €371m, a 44% increase from the 2018-2019 season and equivalent to 7.4% of the region's budget. Since 2011, the Club and its stakeholders have contributed nearly €3bn to public finances.

These social and fiscal contributions are on par with those of CAC40 and SBF120 companies, illustrating PSG's significant support for the region.

PSG For Communities, the entity grouping the philanthropic activities of the Paris Saint- Germain Foundation and Endowment Fund, carried out over 450 operations supporting nearly 15,000 young people during the 2023/2024 season, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 300,000 since 2000.

Demonstrating its ever-growing commitment to social impact, PSG For Communities will host an unprecedented Cantine Solidaire at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, November 16 - the foundation's largest student-focused food drive to date.

PSG CEO Victoriano Melero stated:“PSG may have grown into an international brand, but its heart and home are here in the Greater Paris region-where our most passionate fans live and where we feel truly connected. That's why we're committed to giving back to this community, recognizing the support it has shown us over the past 50 years. Since 2011, with the dedication of all our teams and the support of our shareholders, we've built a high-performing company that serves as both an economic driver and a job creator for the region. We are equally committed to our role as a socially responsible organization, particularly through PSG For Communities, which empowers young people throughout the region. This study underscores the breadth of our efforts.”

Alexandra Dublanche, Vice President in charge of Recovery, Attractiveness, Economic Development, and Innovation for the Greater Paris region, stated:“PSG is an economic powerhouse that the Greater Paris region is proud to have in its territory. It is, first and foremost, a leading company that invests, develops, and employs several thousand people each year directly and through its network of service providers. PSG is also an international brand that is growing and thus contributes to our region's attractiveness and international influence. In short, beyond being a globally renowned sports entity, PSG is also a major economic player in our capital region.”

Fabien Allègre, Vice President of PSG For Communities, commented:“We are so proud to see how PSG For Communities makes a concrete and positive impact on young Parisians, supporting them in both their sports journey and citizenship development. This commitment is, above all, that of our teams, who give their best every day to help young people throughout the Greater Paris region.”