Government Procurement Plan Forum 2025 Begins

Doha: Under the patronage of the of Finance and in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Chamber, the second edition of the Procurement Plan Forum 2025 kicked off yesterday and will continue until November 6.

The launch of the forum was attended by of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Communications and Information

H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, and CEO of Qatar Development Bank Abdulrahman Hisham Al Suwaidi.

The organization of this forum comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts and keenness to enhance the role of the private sector as a key partner in economic development and to highlight initiatives aimed at providing a stimulating environment for the work and growth of local companies.

It also aims to attract private sector companies, entrepreneurs, investors, owners of multi-level companies, and economic institutions.

The forum is based on presenting the general government procurement plan for the year 2025 in order to evaluate the expected work and needs.

It is expected that 3303 tenders will be issued distributed over 21 economic sectors for the coming year compared to 16 economic sectors for the current year, and more than 189 economic activities for the coming year according to the international ISIC classification compared to 100 activities for the current year.

About 71 percent of the tenders fall into five main economic sectors, namely the information and communications sector, the administrative and support services sector, the wholesale and retail trade sector, the professional, scientific and technical activities sector, and the manufacturing and repair sector.

Many ministries and government departments are participating in organizing this forum in its second edition, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Public Works Authority, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

The forum also featured many working papers presented by cooperating parties, which discuss topics of financing raw materials, competitive cost, and access to local markets.