Al Rayyan Eye Strong Comeback In Clash Against Pakhtakor

Doha, Qatar: Coach Younes Ali has said Al Rayyan must register their first victory to make a comeback in the AFC Elite when they face Pakhtakor at Stadion Majmuasi in Tashkent today.

Straight defeats in their three opening games against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, FC Al Nassr and Al Ahli Saudi saw Al Rayyan languishing in the bottom of 12-team West Zone with eight sides to progress to the knockout stage.

Younes Ali said Al Rayyan must work hard to overcome the challenge of Pakhtakor, who have two points.

“I have watched Pakhtakor's matches and they are a tough side. But we must give our best effort to win the match and make a comeback in the competition,” the Al Rayyan coach said.

“We had a difficult start with three losses but we played against formidable Saudi sides. Our preparations are good for the match and I am confident the team will show improvement,” he said.

Al Rayyan's Abdulaziz Hatem echoed his coach views.

“We have no choice but to win this match. We performed well in the last three matches but ended up losing. Now, we know a victory is a must for us to keep out chances alive for the knockout stage,” he said.

While it will be the first meeting between the two sides, Al Rayyan will draw confidence from the fact three of four encounters with teams from Uzbekistan have ended in victories for them. The match will kick off at 5pm (Doha time).