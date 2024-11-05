WUF12: Sudan's Al-Burhan Praises UN Support, Vows To Rebuild After War

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sudanese Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has praised the United Nations for its support in bolstering Sudan's efforts towards sustainable development and national identity.

Al-Burhan specifically highlighted the UN's assistance in developing consistent programs to strengthen strategic planning strategies, supporting the Sudanese people during the pandemic, and providing aid during recent floods. He expressed hope for continued support in the future.

Speaking at the opening of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Al-Burhan said,“You all know that the Sudanese people are facing a war that targeted their existence, the components of their state, their civilization, their infrastructure, and the gains that have always served the brothers of Sudan, a bridge for cooperation, communication, and construction, and the transfer and exchange of resources. This was done by the Rapid Support Forces militia, which employed foreign mercenaries to obstruct the transitional period and seize power. They have destroyed public and private property, engaged in murder, rape, theft, robbery, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.”

Al-Burhan continued,“The Sudanese Armed Forces are determined to preserve the Sudanese state, defeat this scheme, and rebuild Sudan's urban sector, which has been targeted by the Rapid Support Forces militia in the post-war phase soon.” He added,“We trust that this forum will yield clear recommendations that contribute to confronting the imbalances plaguing the international system, which have delayed collective progress in sustainable development. We consider this a golden opportunity to enhance global cooperation by building strong alliances for the new civilizational agenda and addressing global challenges.”

He concluded his speech by saying,“I trust that this forum's recommendations will support the Sudanese people in rebuilding their country and achieving comprehensive development. Thank you, Sudanese brothers. Thank you, friends of Sudan. Thank you, and patience, Sudanese people. Patience, Palestinian people.”

Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council President Al-Burhan arrived in Egypt on Monday for talks with President Al-Sisi, as fighting continues in the country against the Rapid Support Forces militia.

Al-Burhan's visit to Sudan's northern neighbour came a day after his office announced the appointment of an acting foreign minister to replace Hussein Awad Ali. Veteran diplomat Ali Youssef Ahmed was named Sudan's new acting foreign minister. A statement also said Al-Burhan had appointed three acting ministers for the portfolios of information, trade, and religious endowments.



