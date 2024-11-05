Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Senyar Trading & Distribution Company and Al Baladi Holding announced the launch of their strategic partnership under the name of“Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding”.

The launch ceremony was attended by Chairman of Al Faisal Holding Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, and Chairman of Al Baladi Holding Mohammed Abdullah Al Attiyah.

This partnership aims to provide added value to the Qatari and regional markets, and to enhance the role of Qatari companies in supporting and developing the local in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Within this partnership, a strong economic icon was established under the name“Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding Group”, capable of implementing huge projects across the MENA region in a number of different vital sectors, especially livestock and agricultural production projects, which contributes to supporting food security and enhancing livestock in a sustainable manner. In addition, the retail sector constitutes a significant part of the Company's activities.

Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding Group Holding includes Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding LLC, based in Qatar, Al Faisal Al Baladi Group for Malls Management and Operations, based in Egypt, and Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, based in the Sultanate of Oman. As well as livestock and agricultural production, these companies will operate in several diverse sectors including distribution and wholesale, manufacturing, hospitality and hotels, restaurants, food and beverages, with the retail sector also constituting a significant area of focus.

Through these activities, they will seek to meet the growing demand for innovative products and solutions, while supporting sustainable economic development in Qatar and the region.

Commenting on this announcement, Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, stated:“I am pleased to witness the formation of this strategic partnership that represents the development of the private sector in Qatar and enhances its ability to compete through cooperations built on solid foundations. This partnership is a realization of Qatar Vision 2030 of empowering the private sector and enhancing its contribution to the local economy. I wish both parties success in this promising partnership.”

Chairman of Al Baladi Holding and Chairman of Al Faisal Al Baladi Mohammed Abdullah Al Attiyah, said:“We are delighted with this cooperation which opens new horizons for growth and expansion. Al Baladi Holding has achieved remarkable successes in recent years, and this partnership comes to underpin our position in the market and expand the scope of our activities. We hope that Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding will contribute to the development of successful and innovative projects that will be a source of pride for everyone.”

Vice Chairman of Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, added:“We share common goals, integrated resources, and expertise with Al Baladi Holding. Through this partnership, we will achieve integration and synergy in diverse businesses to maximize value for all parties, including consumers and investors, which will benefit all stakeholders and contribute to achieving a positive impact across every level.”

Al Faisal Al Baladi plans to expand its business activities in regional and global markets, by utilizing the diverse investment opportunities represented by the manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors. The Group's current portfolio includes more than 30 leading companies in their fields, including Al Baladi and Al Baladi Express Markets, Al Wajba Dairy and Juice Factory, City Limousine Company, in addition to a number of restaurants and companies in the food sector, and many others.