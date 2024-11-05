عربي


IPL Auction Set To Be Held In Riyadh At End Of November


11/5/2024 12:07:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh in the last week of this month, sources in the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

“The IPL auctions will be held in Riyadh and it has been notified to the franchises. The likely dates are November 24 and 25,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer.

The 10 franchises will collectively have around Rs 641.5 crore to spend for 204 slots that are available. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.

As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore.

